Kern County Board of Supervisors hold TRUTH Act forum

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Board of Supervisors held a TRUTH Act forum last night.

The act, which took effect in January 2017, states that Immigration Customs and Enforcement programs that collaborate with local law enforcement must be subject to public oversight. That means the community deserves to know how ICE is interacting with law enforcement in our area.

“Kern County and the Sheriff’s Office have the opportunity to remove themselves as the fourth county ranking of 20th in the nation with most ICE arrests,” said (Amber Tovar, directing attorney for United Farm Workers Bakersfield. “The impact is so severe when you left without their parents.”

Supervisors will hold a discussion on the subject during its regular meeting today.