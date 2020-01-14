Kern County awarded funding aimed to combat homelessness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Representative TJ Cox announced significant funding from the state aimed to combat homelessness in District 21 Monday. 

The California Department of Housing and Community Development has awarded $461,261 through the 2019 Emergency Solutions Grants Program. 

“These funds will be available for purposes of eliminating homelessness in CA-21 by focusing on assisting individuals and families to achieve economic and social independence,” Cox said in an official statement.  

The money will be distributed through several programs. Kern County will receive $273,261 that will go towards an emergency shelter, street outreach, rapid re-housing and grant administration. The Salvation Army will also receive $188,000 for rapid re-housing and homeless management information systems in Visalia, Kings and Tulare.  

