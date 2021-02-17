Kern County athlete to make professional debut at Bakersfield open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Bakersfield College is mourning the recent passing of a beloved and inspiring former journalism instructor. Bona Dillon, 84, was the longtime faculty advisor to the student newspaper -- but the Renegade Rip always stayed in her heart.

If we're lucky we had a special teacher, maybe several, maybe in grade school, high school or college. Maybe one of those teachers helped us connect to our futures in some way. Maybe to a career.