Kern County Asthma Summit tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Asthma Coalition of Kern County is hosting a free event that aims to provide an opportunity for people diagnosed with asthma to connect and learn about innovative ways to manage asthma and improve air quality.

Over 111,000 children and adults (or 14 percent) have been diagnosed with asthma in Kern County, according to data from 2016. At the summit, asthma educators, air quality advocates, health care providers, and other stakeholders will be available to discuss the ongoing issue in Kern County.

The free event will include free food, free pre-approved continuing education credits for registered nurses, a resource booth area, and networking, according to event organizers.

The event is Thursday, Sept. 27 from 3:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, Founder's Hall, 420 34th Street.