Kern County Animal Services offering reduced adoption fees on Fridays through July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Starting this week, Kern County Animal Services will be offering reduced adoption fees every Friday through the end of July.

The adoption fee will just be $5 on Fridays. In addition, KCAS is introducing variable adoption fees based on how long a shelter pet has been in care. All shelter dogs that have been in the shelter for 30 days or more will have their adoption fees waived.

“It is always the goal of an animal shelter to find good, safe homes as quickly as possible to reduce the amount of stress that a shelter pet experiences,” the agency said. “Dogs that spend over 30 days in an animal shelter are at a greater risk of developing a suppressed immune system, depression and anxiety, all of which can lead to behavioral and health concerns that might make it even harder to find homes for them.”

The Bakersfield shelter is located at 3951 Fruitvale Ave. and the Lake Isabella shelter is located at 14891 Highway 178.