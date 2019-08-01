Kern County Animal Services offering limited amount of pet free adoptions beginning Thursday

The first 100 pet adoptions, Thursday through Saturday, are free.

If you’re looking to add a four-legged friend to your family, Kern County Animal Services is giving you a chance to do it for free.

Kern County Animal Services is hosting a three-day adoption fair beginning Thursday.

The first 100 pet adoptions each day are free. The shelter has many cats and dogs looking for forever homes.

The event is sponsored by Assemblyman Vince Fong.

The shelter located at 3951 Fruitvale Ave. will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

You can call the shelter at 868-7100 for more information.