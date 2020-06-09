Kern County Animal Services issuing spay and neuter vouchers again but for limited time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Animal Services has announced it will resume issuing spay and neuter vouchers but only for a limited time.

KCAS said pet owners have until June 30 to purchase and redeem a voucher for the spaying and neutering of their pets with a participating veterinarian. Vouchers can only be purchased from the shelter located at 3951 Fruitvale Ave. in Bakersfield during normal business hours.

The voucher programs offer a low-cost spay and neuter option for dogs and cats to Kern County residents. Programs include vouchers for the sterilization of dogs and cats that are based on the pet owner being low income and others that target specific types of dogs that more commonly end up in our shelters.

For more information, about Kern County Animal Services’ spay and neuter programs can be found at kerncountyanimalservices.org, the departments’ Facebook page or by calling 661-868-7100.