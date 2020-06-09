Kern County Animal Control officer rescues blind, confused dog near Hart Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County Animal Control officer found a blind and confused dog covered in foxtails near Hart Park today, according to Kern County Animal Services.

KCAS said it received a call about the dog, after which Officer Joshua Gomez responded and was able to locate her. He hiked about a mile into the hills and had to carry her back to his truck.

Princess the German shepherd is now being evaluated by the KCAS medical team and is waiting for her family to contact the shelter.