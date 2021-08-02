Kern County administrative building to be closed Friday due to memorial service for fallen deputy

Related Content Memorial service announced for slain deputy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County administrative building in downtown Bakersfield will be closed to the public on Friday due to the memorial service being held at Mechanics Bank Arena for Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas.

The parking lot of the building, located at 1115 Truxtun Ave., will also be made available to the public on Friday for additional event parking. Throughout the rest of the week, residents are encouraged to conduct all county business in advance in preparation for Friday’s closure.