Kern County Activities League hosts 16th annual Fishing Derby at Riverwalk Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens woke up extra early Saturday to participate in the 16th annual fishing derby benefiting the Kern County Sheriff’s Activities League.

This fundraiser helps the department with equipment for the Sheriff’s Activities League also known as SAL.

SAL’s mission is to help develop the youth into responsible and productive citizens to reduce juvenile crime.

Attendees enjoyed fishing, a raffle, and much more. Plus, one lucky fisher got the greatest catch and earned a $200 cash price.

Young and old took advantage of the fishing fun. The fishing derby was held at the park at Riverwalk.