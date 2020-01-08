Kern County accepting applications for Grand Jury

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Applications are now being accepted for the Kern County Grand Jury. Applications will be accepted through March 21st.

Kern County’s Grand Jury is comprised of 19 citizens. Once applying, applicants will be interviewed and nominated by Kern County’s Superior Court Judges.

The objective for this process is to obtain a volunteer pool representing ethnic and cultural diversity, according to the county. The newly elected Grand Jurors are selected in June through a random drawing in open court.

Candidates must be United States citizens, at least 18 years old, knowledge of the English language, and must have resided in the county for at least one year.

If selected, Grand Jurors ensure that the county and city governments efficiently operate and spend public funds effectively. They also hear evidence of public offenses brought forward by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. Only under certain circumstances, the Grand Jury may issue criminal indictments.

Grand Jurors serve a one year term beginning in July.

Applications are available online.