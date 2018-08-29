A month before Noel Carter was indicted, a 17 News investigation revealed that $50,000 worth of cocaine was missing from a Sheriff’s Department evidence storage facility.

When we asked Sheriff Donny Youngblood about it in August 2017, his initial response was no comment.

But after repeated attempts to get the Sheriff on the record, he finally blamed the loss on BPD detective Damacio Diaz, saying it happened while Diaz was working with the department on a reverse sting in 2012.

That means officers checked drugs out for a sting, but Sheriff Youngblood alleges Diaz told a deputy he would return the drugs to the property room, but never did.

No charges have ever been filed related to the missing cocaine.