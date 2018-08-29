A lieutenant with the Sheriff’s department is on leave pending an internal review of the investigation into the federal drug conspiracy.

Sheriff’s officials say William “Bill” Starr supervised Logan August and Derrick Penney on at least two different narcotics task forces.

Starr has been on leave since May 2017 – two weeks after the former deputies pleaded guilty to stealing and selling marijuana.

He is not facing any criminal charges.

But the internal review is expected to determine what – if any – knowledge Starr had of the drug conspiracy involving Logan August and Derrick Penney.