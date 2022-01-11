Ex-Kern County deputy Logan August released from prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Logan August, a former Kern County deputy who stole hundreds of pounds of marijuana and conspired with another deputy to put the drugs on the street, has been released from prison.

August, 35, was released Monday to post-release community supervision, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Officials said he was awarded 232 days of custody credits when placed in CDCR custody and was eligible to receive credits to cut his term by half.

In October 2020, August made an “open plea” of no contest to the 15 felonies filed against him. The plea meant there was no deal with prosecutors in place and he, in effect, was throwing himself at the mercy of the court.

August stole high-grade marijuana from a sheriff’s office evidence room in March 2015. He falsified evidence destruction forms and sheriff’s office reports, and another deputy, Derrick Penney, signed the reports for approval in the Kern County Sheriff’s Office computer system, according to court filings.

August apologized at sentencing and said he was humbled and disgusted by his actions.

“I disgraced everything you guys are wearing with my decisions,” he told deputies in the courtroom.

A prosecutor at the sentencing hearing said August didn’t have a single lapse of judgment but made multiple trips to steal drugs from the evidence room and tried to hide his thefts. The prosecutor said August’s actions, and the actions of others who wear a badge and break the law, have a long-lasting impact and fuel anger and mistrust.

Penney pleaded no contest in 2020 to two counts of falsifying a police report and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years’ probation.

On Aug. 7, 2017, following an FBI investigation into the stolen drugs, August and Penney pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and were sentenced to probation.

A Kern County District Attorney’s office investigation, however, revealed the deputies stole an additional 350 pounds of marijuana than was originally believed. That and other allegations led to state charges against the two men.

Then-District Attorney Lisa Green noted at the time it wasn’t double jeopardy to charge Penney and August in connection with crimes they already faced in federal court because federal and state court are separate jurisdictions. A person can be tried in federal court for an offense then stand trial in state court for the same act, and vice versa.

The two stole marijuana from the sheriff’s storage unit that had been previously confiscated from illegal growing operations then stored the marijuana at Penney’s home until another person retrieved it and trimmed the plants, documents said.

August pleaded no contest to charges including conspiracy, burglary and false reports by a peace officer. He had faced a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Penney had faced a maximum of nine years and eight months in prison.

Sheriff Donny Youngblood, who spoke at a press conference when the charges were filed, said it was important to uncover the extent of the crimes and root out anyone else involved.

“It’s important to understand when someone betrays this occupation, this uniform, this badge, it’s not something we take lightly,” he said.