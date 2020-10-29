Ex-deputy Logan August sentenced to 4 years in prison for stealing drugs from KCSO evidence room

Ex-deputy Logan August addresses the audience before his sentencing Thursday for stealing hundreds of pounds of marijuana. Judge Judith K. Dulcich is in the background.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Entering a sheriff’s property room under the guise of retrieving drugs for destruction, former deputy Logan August stole hundreds of pounds of marijuana and conspired with another deputy to put the drug back on the street.

Three years ago, August was sentenced to probation after pleading no contest to a charge in federal court. Kern prosecutors said the punishment was too lenient after further investigation revealed far more pot was stolen than originally believed, and brought state charges against him and the other deputy, Derrick Penney.

On Thursday, August was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading no contest to each of the 15 felonies filed against him, the sentence met with tears from the many supports who attended the hearing, his young daughter crying, “I want my daddy,” as she was carried out of the courtroom.

August’s attorney, David A. Torres, had asked Judge Judith K. Dulcich to sentence his client to probation. The prosecution asked for five years in prison, and the probation department recommended a 3-year term.

A video submitted on August’s behalf before sentencing featured comments from family and friends describing him as a good man who made a terrible decision. His wife, Tiffany August, said she noticed a change in her husband when he joined the narcotics squad and went undercover. He had to change his behavior and appearance for the job, and those changes impacted how he acted in his home life.

“When you’re on that unit and you are undercover, you have to change who you are and you have to blend in with a crowd, and you have to blend in with the darkest of the dark,” she said.

Her husband didn’t return to normal until he left that assignment, Tiffany August said in the recording.

August stole high-grade marijuana in March 2015, prosecutors said. He falsified evidence destruction forms and police reports, and Penney signed the reports for approval in the Kern County Sheriff’s Office computer system.

Derrick Penney

Penney pleaded no contest in August to two counts of falsifying a police report and was sentenced to 90 days in jail and two years’ probation.

At the time the charges were filed, then-District Attorney Lisa Green said filing state charges against the former deputies didn’t violate the Double Jeopardy Clause as federal and state court are separate jurisdictions. A person can be tried in federal court for an offense then stand trial in state court for the same act, she said.