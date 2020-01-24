Court hearing postponed for two former deputies charged with stealing drugs, putting them on back on the street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The readiness hearing for two former deputies charged with stealing drugs from a sheriff’s storage unit and putting them back on the street was postponed Friday to next week.

Logan August and Derrick Penney are charged with burglary, conspiracy and multiple counts of making false reports.

They’re next due in court Wednesday, where a motion to postpone their Feb. 3 trial date will be heard.

The two have previously faced charges in federal court, where they admitted to conspiring with another law enforcement officer to sell drugs they stole from evidence lockers “on or about Sept. 19, 2014.”

Derrick Penney

On Aug. 7, 2017, following an FBI investigation, the two pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute marijuana and were sentenced to probation.

A Kern County District Attorney’s office investigation, however, revealed the deputies stole an additional 350 pounds of marijuana than was originally believed. That and other allegations led to the current state charges against the two men.

If convicted, August faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, and Penney faces a maximum of nine years and eight months. Both men are out of custody.