Kern considered one of the worst counties for COVID-19 in US, federal data says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Kern County is one of the worst counties in the nation for coronavirus right now, according to federal data.

Kern ranks 18 out of more than 3,000 counties in the US for most coronavirus cases in a week, according to a report from the US Health and Human Services Department.

The Community Profile Report stems from the White House COVID-19 Task Force and other federal agencies. It is updated daily to reflect the changes in spread of the novel virus.

Kern County saw 7,266 cases over the past seven days and 14 deaths, according to the report. The county is considered a recent “sustained hotspot,” the most severe category in the report.

Los Angeles county is considered the worst county in the nation for COVID-19 cases over the past week. The report shows 97,624 cases and 549 lives lost over the past week.

California is the worst state with an increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths. Eight of the top 20 counties are in California. Texas has four, New York has three, Arizona has two and Florida, Illinois, and Nevada have one.