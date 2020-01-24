Kern Congressional candidates weigh in on impeachment

Candidates running for Kern’s Congressional seats in 2020 are weighing in on the impeachment process.

KGET previously reported Congressman TJ Cox (D-Fresno) voted in favor of impeachment while Bakersfield Congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield) opposed it, calling the process unfair to President Trump.

23RD CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT:

Kim Mangone, Rep. McCarthy’s Democratic opponent in 2020, said she is in favor of impeachment, and criticized McCarthy for his support of President Trump.

“Once again, Kevin McCarthy has placed personal gain and loyalty to the president above the interests of his constituents,” Mangone said in a statement. “As a veteran, I know how to serve the interests of others and fight to protect our basic freedoms. It is unfortunate that Kevin McCarthy has turned a blind eye to the president’s misconduct and continues to ignore the concerns of the people he was elected to represent.”

However, McCarthy disputed Magone’s claims, stating his constituents have always been his top priority.

“Since the day President Trump took office, Speaker Pelosi and her fellow do-nothing Democrats have chosen to prioritize their political ambitions over the progress of our nation,” McCarthy said in a statement. “This is disgraceful — America is too great to be led by a vision so small,” he continued.

“Instead of this impeachment charade, I believe Congress should be focused on fighting for our veterans, water for our communities, and a stronger economy,” the statement went on to say. “In contrast to the current Democratic majority, I have and will always prioritize the needs of those that entrusted me to be their voice in Washington over partisan gimmicks like impeachment,” the Congressman concluded.

21ST CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

In the 21st congressional district, David Valadao is blasting his opponent, Rep. TJ Cox. The former three-term republican congressman from Hanford told KGET he opposes impeachment.

“This rhetoric and the constant gridlock is not productive,” Valadao said in a statement.

“Cox has chosen to be divisive and follow Nancy Pelosi and AOC (Rep. Alexandra Orcasio-Cortez (D-NY) in the Washington partisan bickering that people are sick and tired of.”

Valadao also said “Congress and the president should come together to achieve actual results to address the serious issues impacting the american people.”

Cox’s campaign responded with the following statement:

“Let’s be clear — David Valadao voted with Donald Trump 99% of the time. So it’s no surprise that since leaving Congress, Valadao spends all his time defending Trump and his harmful and divisive policies. Meanwhile — TJ Cox has spent his time working on what really matters to the Central Valley — bringing more water to the Valley, reducing prescription drug prices, and improving care for veterans. Because TJ Cox works 100% of the time for Central Valley families.”

The Valadao campaign disputes the 99% figure.

Thursday marks 40 days until primary election day, March 3rd, and 285 days until general election day, November 3rd, 2020.