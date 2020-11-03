Kern ballot might look different with ranked-choice voting system

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four candidates are vying for the Bakersfield City Council’s Ward 6 seat — the one Jacquie Sullivan will vacate at the end of the year. There are no runoffs in these city council elections, meaning one candidate could win the seat with a little as 25 percent-plus 1 of the vote.

If that doesn’t seem right to you, you’ve got the sympathy of advocates for a different approach to elections. It’s called ranked choice voting, and it’s the way things are done in a number of U.S. cities, as well as one state. And, had it been here, it might have changed the look of Kern County ballots in this contentious presidential election year.

It might have eased the guilt of supporters of third party candidate Ross Perot in 1992. He played spoiler, allowing Democrat Bill Clinton to beat incumbent Republican President George H.W. Bush with just 43 percent of the vote, to Bush’s 37 percent and Perot’s 19. What if those Perot voters could have selected a second favorite? Maybe Clinton still would’ve won — and maybe not.

That’s precisely the system that’s in place in several U.S. cities and, now, one state — Maine, at the northern tip of New England.

Advocates of ranked choice voting say it’s a fairer way to decide an election, forces candidates to reach out beyond their likely constituencies, discourages negative campaigning and eliminates the need for expensive run-off elections.

“Ranked choice voting is a simple way to change elections to make them more representative,” said Pedro Hernandez of Fairvote.org, a ranked-choice advocacy group. “The way it works is that voters, instead of only picking one, they’re given a ballot that allows them to rank candidates in order of preference – first, second, third, fourth and so on. And it eliminates the need to have a runoff election because you can achieve a 50 percent-plus-one majority in one election instead of two.”

That system, had it been in place everywhere, might have changed the look of your presidential ballot.

Joe Biden might still have been the Democratic nominee but but over the course of the first 20 primaries, through Super Tuesday, March 3, he went over 50 percent only twice. After Super Tuesday, several rivals dropped out and then, with the field substantially narrowed, he started picking up majority victories.

The same can be said for Donald Trump in the 2016 Republican primaries — and said more emphatically. Trump was below 50 percent in 37 straight primaries before he finally won a majority in the Alabama primary on April 19, a week before he became the presumptive nominee. And only then did he start scoring majority victories. But had ranked choice voting been in place, especially early on, when Trump was scoring in the 30 to 35 percent range, or lower, might the eventual winner have been Ted Cruz, John Kasich, Marco Rubio?

Bakersfield might have had a different mayor, too. The 2016 mayoral race had 25 candidates, and none got 50 percent plus one in the June primary. In fact, none got even a third of the vote — although two got close — Karen Goh, with 33.03, and Kyle Carter, with 31.8. Over a third of voters chose someone else. What if we knew their second choice? Instead, we had a November run-off and Goh beat Carter by 5 points.

Fairvote.org is trying to put ranked choice voting in place everywhere in the U.S — which would join Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and several other English-speaking countries in the practice.

But sorry, unless a voter is registered in Maine, for now we’ll all be voting the same way as always — just one choice per race.