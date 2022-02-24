BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The pandemic has put pressure on everyone over the last couple of years, but that’s an understatement for first responders.

Last year, we spent the day with an ambulance team to see first hand just what they were up against. A year later, now during the Omicron surge, we went back looking to see if it’s gotten any better.

First responders have been overwhelmed by 911 calls throughout the pandemic. Most of the emergencies they face on a daily basis, are COVID related with a mixture of regular emergencies.

Paramedic Karin Turek and EMT Raul Soto are in the middle of their busy 12 hour shift.

17 News’ Marco Torrez joined them for six hours as they rushed across the county to answer emergency calls for help.

Hall Ambulance has 315 first responders and covers 94% of Kern County. But Kern is a big place and even with their workforce, Hall is stretched thin.

“At the beginning it was pretty scary people were actually really really really sick from COVID the first time around,” Turek said. “So for us it was very serious. We took it very seriously. Hospitals were overwhelmed with COVID but they did they best they could do.”

The team set off almost immediately after I joined them. They said sometimes a moment to breathe can come in between calls but lately that moment doesn’t come often.

Call volume has increased even more than it was just a year ago.

“Kern County EMS system is taxed it’s pushed to its limits in the hospitals and with the ambulances,” said Mark Corum with Hall Ambulance.

The team arrived to scene after scene as we went all over Bakersfield, Arvin, and Lamont. Each stop came with a series of questions for all the callers.

A key question: Are you vaccinated?

These questions came up with every patient. Many said they had not had their vaccinations. Now only one of the calls that Turek and Soto responded to was COVID related.

But they said it usually leans more towards COVID calls with a mix of regular emergencies.

“A lot of people are still calling,” Turek said. “They are very nervous about it, they are very scared just in case because in the previous waves a lot of people were hospitalized and put on ventilators… On top of COVID calls we’ve got every call we’ve ever ran.. So we have medical calls, trauma calls cardiac arrest, you name it we have it here in Bakersfield and Kern County.

“The current demand for 911 calls because of COVID, because of the pandemic, the regular 911 calls, the long waits at the hospitals because they’re backed up, they are short staffed and our own sick calls,” said Mark Corum with Hall Ambulance. “The burden is heavy.”

One hospital we went to had five ambulance crews waiting. The issue deals with the overflow of people being admitted into hospitals.

“After you treat them, you take them right to the hospital and you’re expected to turn right back around and do it all over again,” Turek said. “So yeah it is long hours, Like I said you do see COVID so you’re all fully gowned up mask face shield, gown and gloves, it does get a little bit exhausting but we’re able to get through it. We’re all in this together.”

All calls are being answered to the best of Hall’s ability, but dispatchers are forced to choose between the level of emergencies.

This is part of the reason why a strike force of more than 11 ambulances crews with 32 professionals, 21 of whom are paramedics and 11 of whom are EMTs, were called in to help Kern County.

“The number of calls coming through is exceeding the capacity,” Corum said. “You only have a finite number of ambulances, paramedics and EMTS who under normal circumstances who can respond and answer the call but there’s a limit to everything and so we’re seeing that now.”

But on the positive side, sanitizing and detoxing equipment and vehicles has changed a lot since we reported on this last year.

Before, this process took two hours but now it only takes 30 minutes which helps with the higher call volume and longer wait times at hospitals.

First responders are still being overwhelmed. They kindly would like to remind everyone from the community to only call 911 if it’s a real emergency. Heart attacks, strokes and chest pain all fall in this category.

And if you are having a real emergency, you can trust that Hall ambulance is on the way.