KCSOS to announce Teachers of the Year today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today, the Kern County Superintendent of Schools will announce its Teachers of the Year, an honor that means more than ever in a year of distance learning and school closures.

KCSOS has spent the week honoring 48 Teacher of the Year nominees through a video series. A new video has been posted every morning on kern.org. The video campaign will culminate with a virtual ceremony today at 4 p.m., in which three Teachers of the Year will be named.

“These amazing honorees represent excellence in teaching from Kern’s school districts and are reflective of the education heroes who are working diligently to continue to help our students achieve during these unprecedented times,” said Malaika Bryant, director of Educator Development & Data Support at KCSOS.

To view the ceremony on Zoom, click here.