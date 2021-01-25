KCSOS holding Kern County Virtual Education Fair next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools is hosting a Kern County Virtual Education Fair next month.

The virtual event will take place on Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon. The event will provide an opportunity for those who are fully credentialed, intern-eligible and have bachelor’s degrees or higher to see what teaching positions are available or may become available in the 2021-22 school year.

KCSOS said school districts are interested in meeting people who qualify for multiple subject, special education, speech pathologist, school nurse, school psychologist, single subject credentials and substitutes.

Additionally, several districts are recruiting Career Technical Education teachers. People who have a high school diploma or equivalent and at least three years’ experience in the following industries are in need: agriculture and natural resources, arts, media, and entertainment, building and construction trades, business and finance, engineering and architecture, health science and medical technology as well as manufacturing and product development.

Pre-registration is required and open until 5 p.m. on Feb. 12. To pre-register or for more information, click here.