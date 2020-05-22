KCSOS announces Classified Employees of the Year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools has announced the 2020 Kern County Classified Employees of the Year.

In March, Kern County school districts nominated exemplary employees in six categories designated by the California Department of Education: Child Nutrition, Maintenance, Operations, and Facilities, Office and Technical, Para-Educator and Instructional Assistance, Support Services and Security and and Transportation.

A panel of judges from KCSOS selected an honoree in each category to be considered for recognition by the CDE as one of the State Classified Employees of the Year.

This year’s honorees are:

Frances Carbajal

Licensed Vocational Nurse, Lamont Elementary School / Lamont Elementary School District

Support Services and Security

Carbajal has served as the licensed vocational Nurse for Lamont Elementary School for the past seven years. The school said she serves students who are in distress due to illness or accidents and ensures they are served with care and that staff are trained on proper medical protocols. She is a champion of collaboration and always willing to greet everyone with her wonderful smile. Mrs. Carbajal cares deeply about her students and she is an exemplary classified employee.

Patty Garcia

Instructional Assistant, Boron High School / Muroc Joint Unified School District

Para-Educator and Instructional Assistance

Garcia has worked for the Muroc Joint Unified School District for 26 years serving students at Boron Jr. / Sr. High School. She has developed a rapport with students that serves to motivate them to be successful. Mrs. Garcia is respected for her integrity, compassion and moral character. She is a team player who consistently goes above and beyond to ensure student success.

Katrina Sandoval

Bus Driver, Delano Joint Union High School District

Transportation

Mrs. Sandoval has safely transported students for the Delano Joint Union High School District for 17 years. She currently serves special education students with compassion, caring and a keen understanding of student needs. She is involved in numerous school and community activities and inspires others to contribute their time to school activities. She consistently demonstrates leadership, a positive attitude and has helped the transportation department grow in many positive ways.

Jill Turner

Office Secretary, Quailwood Elementary School / Fruitvale School District

Office and Technical

Mrs. Turner has the Quailwood Elementary School spirit in her blood, having attended Quailwood as a student and sending her own children there as well. She is highly organized and works tirelessly to help maintain the Quailwood culture while adding new programs that have positively impacted students and families in the district. She greets every visitor to the school with kindness and works hard to make sure that the school provides a welcoming atmosphere for all who visit. Mrs. Turner is the ”go to” person that others seek out, and she is highly respected by her co-workers, staff and students alike.