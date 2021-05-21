KCSOS announces 2021 Kern County Classified Employees of the Year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools announced the 2021 Kern County Classified Employees of the Year today.

In March, KCSOS said Kern County school districts nominated exemplary classified employees in eight categories designated by the California Department of Education. The categories are: Technical Services, Transportation Services, Food and Nutrition Services, Health and Student Services, Skilled Trades, Clerical and Administrative Services, Paraprofessional, and Custodial and Maintenance Services.

A panel of judges from KCSOS selected an honoree in each category to be considered for the State Classified Employees of the Year, which will be chosen later this year.

This year’s honorees are: