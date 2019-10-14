KCSO: Woman found behind liquor store died from gunshot wounds

A woman who was found dead earlier this month behind Tommy’s Liquors died of gunshot wounds, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The department said 38-year-old Sara Bustamante was found on Oct. 5 in the 2500 block of S. Chester Avenue. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. No suspects have been arrested in the case.

The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a vehicle linked to Bustamante’s death. It is described as a 2011-2016 white Ford Focus, 4-door hatchback. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call 661-326-3868 or 327-7111.