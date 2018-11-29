KCSO: Woman arrested in alleged burglary at Kern County fire station

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman who allegedly burglarized a county station while firefighters were responding to a fire.

Angie Maesc, 51, was arrested and booked for commercial burglary.

Kern County firefighters at Station 41 on Virginia Avenue told deputies that they had noticed Maesc standing around the station before responding to a call around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

When they returned from the fire, they noticed she was still nearby. Firefighters also discovered items inside the station had been moved around. After reviewing security footage they saw she had 'helped herself' to some of their belongings including a wallet and cash, according to KCSO.

KCSO conducted a brief search in the area and located Maesc, who matched the description given by firefighters.

KCSO says Maesc had already disposed of the wallet.