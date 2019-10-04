KCSO warns of phone scam from people pretending to be with department

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a new phone scam with people pretending to be with the department.

KCSO said it has received several reports of people getting calls from what appears to be the main phone line of the KCSO headquarters. If the target picks up, the suspect(s) tells them that they or a loved one have an active warrant and that they need to pay the fine or risk getting arrested.

The department said it believes the caller is using caller ID spoofing to make it seem like the call is coming from the Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO said it does not accept payments for active warrants over the phone. Fines associated with warrants are to be paid to the courts, which do not solicit payments by phone.

“Please warn relatives who may not have access to social media and are unaware of these type of scams that often target seniors,” the department said. “If you suspect a potential scam, make sure you call the real number for the agency or business.”