KCSO warns community of phone scams

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam where callers are targeting residents in the area.

The department said a person is claiming to be an officer with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and leaves a voicemail urging them to call back. Their callback number with a recording says it is the Sheriff’s Office and use names of actual KSCO employees.

This person tries to convince the victim to pay them for an alleged warrant or a failure to appear for jury duty.

Deputies say this is a scam and they do not accept payment for active warrants over the phone, and fines associated with warrants are paid to the courts and not solicited by phone.

Anyone who suspects a potential scam should call (661)861-3110, or your local law enforcement agency, to report the incident.