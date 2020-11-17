KCSO warning residents about phone scam from person claiming to work for the department

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting residents.



The department said a person claiming to be with the Sheriff’s Office calls and/or leaves a voicemail regarding a missed court date, saying a warrant will be issued if the victim does not return their call. They leave a callback number with a recording that says it is the Sheriff’s Office and even use names of actual employees.



“This is a scam. Anyone who receives a call from an unknown person requesting money should research the matter prior to providing any funds or personal information,” the department said.

KCSO said residents should locate the organization’s telephone number online and contact them directly. When taking a phone call suspected to be a scam, residents are encouraged to ask the caller for their name, employee identification number and callback number as well as a reference number for the matter they are calling about.

This information can be used to contact the organization directly to determine the validity of the request, KCSO said.

Anyone who receives suspicious telephone calls are urged to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or your local law enforcement agency to report the incident.