KCSO updating sign at mouth of Kern River Canyon Friday to mark 315 deaths

KERN RIVER CANYON (KGET) — On Friday, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office will be updating the sign on Highway 178 at the mouth of the Kern River Canyon marking lives lost in the river over the past year.

The sign will be updated to show 315 lives lost since 1968, an increase from 307 the previous year. The sign aims to educate residents about the dangers of the river. Representatives from KCSO’s Search & Rescue Unit will be available on Friday to answer questions and provide advice about river safety.