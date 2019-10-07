KCSO to hold Missing Persons Day next month

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is holding a Missing Persons Day in November.

The event will be held on Nov. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools, 2000 K St. The goal of the event is to connect law enforcement with the families of missing people to help bring resolution and closure.

One of the cases KCSO is hoping to make progress on is the identity of a woman in 1978. She was found in a grape vineyard in Arvin. The woman’s age was estimated to range from a teenager to a young adult.

Family members are encouraged to bring photos identification of the missing person. The department will also be collecting cheek swabs from immediate family members for DNA analysis. Family members will also be able to contribute dental and/or medical records to assist in the search.

Only a portion of the event is open to the public, KCSO said, such as the Child ID Unit.

For more information, contact the department at 661-861-3110.