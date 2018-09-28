KCSO to announce new policy for randomly drug testing deputies

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Kern County Sheriff's Office plans to announce a new policy that will allow the department to drug test its personnel.

KCSO Sheriff Donny Youngblood will hold a press conference on Monday at 10:00 a.m., to announce the Sheriff's Office new drug testing policy, KCSO announced Friday morning

In agreement with KCDOA and KLEA, the sheriff's office adopted a drug testing policy for the random drug testing of its personnel.

17News will stream the press conference.