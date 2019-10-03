KCSO seizes weapons, 879 grams of drugs in home search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seized four weapons and 879 grams of drugs and nearly $1,500 in currency during a residence search on Wednesday.

The department said members of the Narcotics Unit conducted a search in the 1400 block of El Sereno Dr. in Bakersfield. Investigators recovered 605 grams of marijuana worth more than $6,000, 182 grams of cocaine estimated to be worth nearly $15,000 and 92 grams of heroin worth about $4,600.

Investigators also recovered the currency, one rifle, three handguns and a small amount of ecstasy pills, KCSO said.

The department arrested 23-year-old Mark Susarrey on suspicion of possessing drugs for the purpose of sales, transportation of cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possessing illegal drugs while armed and for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.