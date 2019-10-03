KCSO seizes weapons, 879 grams of drugs in home search

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seized four weapons and 879 grams of drugs and nearly $1,500 in currency during a residence search on Wednesday.

The department said members of the Narcotics Unit conducted a search in the 1400 block of El Sereno Dr. in Bakersfield. Investigators recovered 605 grams of marijuana worth more than $6,000, 182 grams of cocaine estimated to be worth nearly $15,000 and 92 grams of heroin worth about $4,600. 

Investigators also recovered the currency, one rifle, three handguns and a small amount of ecstasy pills, KCSO said. 

The department arrested 23-year-old Mark Susarrey on suspicion of possessing drugs for the purpose of sales, transportation of cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possessing illegal drugs while armed and for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News