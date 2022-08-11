BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for Ronnetta Martin, 27, according to the office.

Martin is described as 5-feet and 3-inches-tall and 105 pounds and has brown-eyes and hair, according to the office. Martin was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap shirt, gray sweatpants and a gray head covering.

She was last seen by her family in the Lancaster area on Aug. 1 at approximately 5 p.m., according to the office.

If you have information about Martin’s whereabouts you are urged to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the secret witness line at 661-322-4040.