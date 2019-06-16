KCSO: Searching for two teens in Kern River

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office and several other local agencies responded to a water rescue around 10:40 a.m. Sunday morning.



According to Sergeant Kevin Kimmel with the Kern County Search and Rescue unit, the call made to KCSO reported three young men went into the water of the Kern River, near the Keyesville South area.



One was able to make it out of the water and two of them were not found, Sgt. Kimmel said.



Sgt. Kimmel said it happened near the Keyesville South Area of the Kern River. He said Kern County Search and Rescue personnel will continue to conduct the search until nightfall.



The search will be suspended until morning if the two men are not found by Sunday night.



The identities of the two young men have not been released.



Anyone with information is encouraged to call (661) 861-3110.