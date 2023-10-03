BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is searching missing teen Victoria Schmidt, 15, who was last seen leaving her residence in Glenville, according to KCSO.

Victoria was last seen leaving her home on White River Road in Glennville on Sept. 21 around 8:30 a.m. She was last seen wearing a gray and white sweatshirt, black leggings and white crocs, KCSO said in a news release.

Victoria Schmidt Bryson Edward Schmidt

The Sheriff’s Office have confirmed Victoria and Bryson, 12, Schmidt are siblings. Bryson was last seen leaving the same residence on White River Road on Sept. 28, a week after his sister was reported missing.

Anyone with information on Victoria’s and Bryson’s whereabouts are asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.