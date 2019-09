The Kern County Sheriff’s Office Wasco Substation is searching for Lisa Luna, 34. She was last seen near the intersection of 7th and F streets in Wasco yesterday just before noon.

She weighs 100 pounds, is 4 feet 9 inches tall, and was last seen wearing a Raiders hoodie, blue jeans and black and white tennis shoes.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact KCSO at 661-861-3110.