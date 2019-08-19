KCSO Search and Rescue looking for man missing in Kern River

Kern County Search and Rescue crews are looking for man who was swept into the Kern River on Saturday. The family of 32-year-old Shehzad Khan says they had just finished river rafting in Bakersfield.

The family left the rafting facility and was headed up further up the canyon to Lake Isabella when they stopped at a turnout to look at the river.

They say they didn’t intend to go in the river, but put their feet in a pool of water near the rocks. That’s when Khan was swept away.

“We misjudged the current’s strength and he got pulled in and once he got pulled in he got swept away from the force of the river,” said Sajid Sindha, the man’s brother in law. “Some of us were right next to him and others were down a ways and we saw him in a split second get pulled in and swept down the river.”

Search and rescue looked that night and yesterday- and are out again this morning. KCSO reminds the public that even though water levels are going down, the river remains very dangerous.