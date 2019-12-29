UPDATE: Man killed following officer involved shooting

UPDATE: A man was killed after an officer involved shooting occurred between the male and KCSO deputy this evening.

The deputy involved in the incident was transported to the hospital after suffering a laceration to the head. KCSO officials said his injuries do not appear life threatening.

(KGET) – Kern County Sheriff’s Office officials were on scene of a deputy-involved shooting that happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

KCSO deputies were called for a report of a domestic disturbance before 6:00 p.m.

At 5:52 p.m., deputies arrived to a home in the 1000 block of Water St.

A male subject opened the door of the residence, but refused commands from deputies and armed himself with an object, then moving toward deputies.

Shortly after, the officer involved shooting occurred.

According to KCSO, deputies responded to the incident roughly around 6:01 p.m. near the intersection of Water St. and Berkeley St. in East Bakersfield.

Officials said at least one deputy was injured in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110.