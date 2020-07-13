UPDATE: Body found in car pulled from Buena Vista Lake

UPDATE: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a body has been found in a vehicle pulled out of the lake today after human remains were found last night by visitors.

The department said the car is connected to a person missing out of Los Angeles County. No details about the case have been provided at this time.

Yesterday, the department said a single bone was found by visitors at the lake. Crews began searching the lake this morning, as KCSO said it was too dark last night to do so.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday it has recovered possible human remains from Buena Vista Lake.

KCSO Lt. Cesar Ollague says they received a call at around 7:15 p.m. saying swimmers and visitors to the lake had found what appeared to be suspected human remains in the water. Park rangers arrived at the scene and the sheriff’s office then took over the investigation.

It has not been confirmed, however, that what has been found are human remains. Investigators are working to determine if what was found were human remains.

The investigation is ongoing.

In September 2018, a human leg was found at the lake. It remains unclear if that inident is related to Sunday’s discovery.