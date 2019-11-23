KCSO promotes eight its members

BAKERSFIELD , Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office honored eight of its members with promotions on Friday morning.

Family and friends of the honorees celebrated their loved ones with a ceremony held at the sheriff’s office. An event filled with smiles and hugs seemed like a fitting ending to an emotional week for KCSO, as deputies continue to mourn the passing of KCSO Commander Ian Chandler on the evening of November 17.

“It’s been a really long week and a tough week and this is a bright spot as some of our young people take over supervisors positions,” Sheriff Donny Youngblood said.

Here is a list of the eight people promoted:

Commander Erik Levig

Lieutenant Wesley Kraft

Sergeant Justin Weidenkopf

Senior Deputy Genaro Gonzalez

Senior Deputy Matthew Harkey

Detentions Senior Deputy Marcus Kochanski

Fiscal Support Supervisor Timothy Armijo

Sheriff’s Senior Support Specialist Jocelyn Wolter