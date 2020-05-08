UPDATE: Missing at-risk children found

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ravin Chappa, 12 and Danika Chappa, 11

UPDATE: KCSO says the children have been located.

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two at-risk children who have been missing since this morning.

The department said 12-year-old Ravin Chappa and 11-year-old Danika Chappa have been missing since 9 a.m. in Wofford Heights.

Ravin Chappa has been described as a white male, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 98 pounds with blonde hair in a buzz cut, blue eyes and wearing glasses.  Ravin was wearing an unknown colored shirt and black shorts and possibly black shoes.

Danika Chappa has been described as a white female, 5 feet tall, 89 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Lynyrd Skynyrd shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information on their location is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or by calling 911.
 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News