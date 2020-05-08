UPDATE: Missing at-risk children found

UPDATE: KCSO says the children have been located.

WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two at-risk children who have been missing since this morning.

The department said 12-year-old Ravin Chappa and 11-year-old Danika Chappa have been missing since 9 a.m. in Wofford Heights.



Ravin Chappa has been described as a white male, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 98 pounds with blonde hair in a buzz cut, blue eyes and wearing glasses. Ravin was wearing an unknown colored shirt and black shorts and possibly black shoes.

Danika Chappa has been described as a white female, 5 feet tall, 89 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a Lynyrd Skynyrd shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information on their location is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or by calling 911.

