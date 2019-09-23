KCSO looking for suspects in Lamont robberies

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects in two robberies in Lamont over the weekend.

The department said on Saturday at around 9:23 a.m., deputies from the Lamont substation were sent to the Food Mart at 12816 Weedpatch Hwy. after getting a report of a robbery. There were multiple suspects, one of which was armed with a handgun, KCSO said.

The department said the suspects ran from the business to Parish Avenue and got into a waiting gray or silver Nissan Pathfinder.

At around 5:33 p.m. that day, deputies were sent to the La Tienda market on 7318 Di Giorgio Road after getting a report of another robbery. The department said a man pulled out a handgun and demanded cash from the register.

KCSo said the man was Hispanic, wearing a mask, gray or black shirt and a New York Yankees baseball cap. The suspect entered a black Toyota Camry and headed east on DiGiorgio Road.

Anyone with information about either of these robberies is encouraged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.

