KCSO looking for missing elderly man with dementia

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an elderly man who went missing on Wednesday morning.

The department said 87-year-old Frazier Park resident Salvador Garza was last seen at around 8:50 a.m. wearing a white shirt and jacket with blue jeans, driving a 2008 tan-colored Hummer from Lebec. He was heading toward Interstate 5, possibly travelling northbound toward the Bay Area.

The department said Salvador suffers from the early stages of dementia. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, they are urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

