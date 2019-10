The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of defrauding a 92-year-old man.

The department said Dominick Osvaldo Ayala is wanted for taking $5,000 from the man as well as passing fictitious checks and second-degree burglary. Ayala has an active felony arrest warrant and two bench warrants.

Anyone with information about Ayala’s whereabouts is urged to call the department at (661) 861-3110.