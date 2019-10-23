KCSO looking for man wanted for truck theft, Lebec burglaries

LEBEC, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for a truck theft and two burglaries in Lebec.

The department said 31-year-old Garrett Sanders was last seen driving a stolen dark gray Dodge Ram truck on Tuesday between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. The truck was reported stolen to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Sanders is also wanted for two burglaries at a Jack in the Box and China Red House on Tuesday in Lebec. KCSO said a stolen forklift crashed into the side of the Jack in the Box at around 5: 22 a.m. and was left in the lobby area.

Sanders allegedly stole $600 and vandalized several items in the business.

At around 9:54 a.m., deputies were sent to China Red House at 223 Frazier Mountain Park Road after getting a report of a burglary and found the front glass doors damaged and about $500 stolen.

The department said Sanders is believed to be in the Frazier Park area. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call 661-861-3110.