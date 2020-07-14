KCSO, local MLK council agree to establish advisory group

The Washington Redskins name change affects one group of people in a way the rest of us can only imagine … Redskins players, past and present. One of them, from Bakersfield, has strong opinioons.

Meet Joe Hernandez, a member of the Kern County Bob Elias Hall of Fame who played wide receiver for the Redskins in the early 1960s. Drafted in 1962 by both the Redskins and Oakland Raiders, back before the AFL-NFL merger, Hernandez also played in the Canadian Football League for another team named for an indigenous people -- the Edmonton Eskimos, where he was an all-star defensive back for two seasons.