KCSO: Leg in lake is identified as female, but does not belong to Baylee Despot

The mother of Baylee Despot took to social media to plead for help with finding her daughter. This comes after she got visual confirmation from a DNA report that a leg found in Lake Buena Vista does not belong to Baylee.

KCSO confirmed Monday that the Department of Justice determined the leg found in the lake belonged to a woman, but, investigators don’t know who the woman is or how her leg got there.

Jane Parrent found out just before Christmas the leg was not her daughter’s. After getting that news from a private DNA lab, she knew she’d eventually get the same officials results from the DOJ. Though she’s had this information for some time now, she’s openly struggling to accept it.

Jane’s message to Facebook viewers on Monday is she simply doesn’t know where to look for her daughter.

She had long hoped one of the body parts recovered from over the summer would be her daughter. Not only to have a piece of her home, but also because if Baylee’s case is handled as a homicide instead of a missing persons, typically, detectives would have the ability to do more with the investigation.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Department is handling the investigation into the leg in the lake. So far they haven’t said if they believe the leg was severed from the rest of the body naturally, or if they believe there was dismemberment.

KCSO investigators say the female leg remains unidentified. They were unable to confirm if the DNA has been ran through the missing person database, NamUs, but they did say there was no match to anyone in CODIS, the criminal offender database.

If you have any information on this case, you’re asked to call KCSO at 861-3110.

If you have any information on Baylee’s case, you’re urged to call BPD at 327-7111 or you can remain anonymous by calling Secret Witness 322-4040.