KCSO involved in hours-long standoff in south Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office was involved in an hours-long standoff in south Bakersfield that began last night.

The department said it started shortly before 11 p.m., when it received calls about a man shooting a handgun while driving erratically on South Fairfax Road and Redbank Road. KCSO says they eventually located the suspect inside a nearby home on Via Del Mar near Shirley Lane Elementary School.

Law enforcement has since left the area. There is no confirmation yet on whether the suspect was taken into custody. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.