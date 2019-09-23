KCSO investigating series of armed robberies in Bakersfield over weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of armed robberies that took place in Bakersfield stores this weekend.

At around 1:18 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were sent to the Family Dollar at 2110 Niles St. after getting a report of an armed robbery. When they arrived, deputies learned that the suspect had a handgun and that he left the store with cash and cigarettes.

He has been described as Hispanic, around 18 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 160 pounds.

At around 5:34 p.m., the department learned of another armed robbery, this time at the Super 99 Cent Store located at 1424 Crestmont Dr. The clerk said a young Hispanic man was armed with a handgun, entered the store and demanded money, KCSO said. He then fled on foot.

On Sunday at 7:26 p.m., deputies were sent to the Dollar General at 2900 Niles St. after getting a report of an armed robbery. When they arrived, deputies learned a white man and a Hispanic man walked into the store and demanded money.

KCSO said the Hispanic man was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and a blue Dodgers baseball cap and had a handgun. The white man was wearing a black baseball cap, light-hooded sweatshirt, black camo shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with information about any of these cases is urged to call the department at 661-861-3110.

